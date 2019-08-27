You Paid For It: Krewson responds to questions about city violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 News caught up with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to ask if her administration has done enough to head off the bloodshed that's claimed so many young lives.

Twelve kids have been murdered in St. Louis so far this year.

Mayor Krewson told Fox 2 her administration has been doing everything possible but she said no one could have foreseen so many children getting killed.

The mayor said St. Louis is about where it was in 2017 in terms of murder; 9 kids (16 years of age and younger) were killed that entire year.

The following year, the murder numbers dropped dramatically. And 4 kids were killed that whole year.

But this year, the killings have tripled and the year isn't even over.

Mayor Krewson has pinned a lot of her current hopes on the new $25,000 reward announced this weekend to try to catch some of the killers.