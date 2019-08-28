Advances in Hepatitis C treatment now helping transplant patients at SSM Health SLU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - People waiting for a liver or kidney can now accept an organ infected with Hepatitis c.

Now there are new drugs that can cure Hepatitis c and that is not only saving the lives of those infected but also people waiting for a liver or kidney transplant at St. Louis University Hospital.

Transplant surgeon Dr. Mustafa talks about how SLU Hospital is the first hospital in Missouri that is leading the way in this effort. They have performed several of these transplants so far and are seeing positive outcomes.

For more information visit: www.SLUTransplant.com