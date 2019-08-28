Candlelight vigil tonight in remembrance of Jurnee Thompson and other slain St. Louis children

ST. LOUIS –  Better Family Life plans to remember all the children killed in St. Louis this year Wednesday, August 28.

A vigil called “St Louis Stand Up– Remembering Jurnee and our Children” is planned for 6:00 p.m. at Herzog Elementary located in the 5800 block of Pamplin in north St. Louis.

Eight-year-old Jurnee Thompson, a student at Herzog Elementary School, was one of three children killed last weekend. She died after being shot Friday night outside Harold’s Chop Suey, 1122 Union Boulevard.

More than a dozen children have been fatally shot in St. Louis this summer. So far, police have made just one arrest.

