× Change in Missouri vehicle safety inspection law take effect Aug. 28

ST. LOUIS – Several new Missouri laws take effect on August 28.

Among them are fewer inspections for vehicles. According to the Department of Revenue, starting Wednesday, you don’t need a vehicle inspection until your car is 10-years old or has more than 150,000 miles.

Currently, vehicles are exempt from biennial safety inspection requirements for the five years following the model year. Senate Bill 89 modifies the state law.

Also, processing fees related to driver licenses and vehicle title and registration transactions are also changing. The processing fee for a driver license or permit issued for three years or less is increasing from $2.50 to $6. That is according to House Bill 499