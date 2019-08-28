Country singer Jason Aldean and wife adopt adorable puppy from Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Posted 8:50 am, August 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Country music star Jason Aldean and wife added a new addition to the family while in St. Louis over the weekend.

Brittany Aldean announced via Instagram, they adopted a puppy from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.  According to the post, the dog was rescued along with his brothers and sisters from a drainpipe on a hot day.

The Aldean's say their pup has seven other siblings that are waiting for someone to take them home.

‘Y’all...we have a new baby boy💙 We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼 His brothers and sisters were all found in a drainpipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis💔 There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted - check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! 💙 (We don’t have a name yet... so feel free to give us ideas👇🏼)’

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.