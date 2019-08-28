Girl dies after part of display falls at Chicago-area store

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died after part of a store display fell on her at a suburban Chicago mall.

The Orland Park Police Department says in a statement that the child was injured inside the Akira clothing store at Orland Square Mall on Tuesday afternoon and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The fire department says the girl had been at the mall with an aunt.

The child's name wasn't immediately released. Police say the death is under investigation. WLS-TV reports witnesses say the girl may have been climbing on the display.

A statement on behalf of Chicago-based Akira says they're ``devastated by this tragic event.'' The mall in a statement offered its ``deepest sympathies.''

