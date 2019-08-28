Grab your Cardinals themed library card for National Library Card sign-up month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals have teamed up with the St. Louis County Library.

September is national library card sign-up month and the county library is offering limited edition cardinal library cards. Library cards provide access to free streaming content, books, DVDs, video games, online courses, and even telescopes and musical instruments.

The cards are free and available to those who live in or pays property taxes in St.Louis County, St. Louis City, or St. Charles County.

For questions regarding library cards, please visit your local branch or call 314-994-3300.