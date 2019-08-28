Hazelwood Schools to search all bags before high school football games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stricter security measures are being rolled out at some local high school football games. This after a large fight broke out at a high school football at game Parkway North.

Following the shooting death of 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson.

She was killed when a football jamboree ended at Soldan High school in St. Louis City.

Area high schools are gearing up for the prep football season, but not before putting extra security measures in place.

The announcement comes on the heels of a violent Friday night.

Two high schools from the Hazelwood School District participated in the jamboree at Parkway North, were told none of their students were involved in the fight, “It was unfortunate, we are glad no one was hurt, we are proud of our students, the way they conducted themselves and ensuring their safety and we are glad our staff was around to assist those students to keep kids safe,” said Ross Green.

Hazelwood security team says the violent incidents that took place are absolutely unacceptable and won`t be tolerated. The new security policies for all home football games start this weekend.

“The new security measures is one way we can stay active in keeping our student's parents and guests safe,” said Green.

To improve safety, all bags will be searched before entry into the stadium. It applies to all students and adults attending football events on school district property, Hazelwood Central and West High School.

“The safety for our students and staff is our top priority, we have put in place some safety measures to maintain that safety. We will search of all bags for those coming into all Hazelwood district football games,” said Lamont Mitchell, Hazelwood Security.

A letter was sent home to parents in the district outlining the extra security measures.

The district says they have received positive feedback from both parents and students knowing that safety is a priority.