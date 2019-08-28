Hiura, Lyles help Brewers stop Cardinals’ 6-game win streak

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 28: Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers turns a double play past Paul DeJong #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Miller Park on August 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE _ Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.

Milwaukee got off to a fast start against Jack Flaherty (8-7), who had given up a total of just one run in his previous five starts.

Trent Grisham led off the first inning with a single, went to third on a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong and scored on a groundout by Hiura. Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the second inning when Ryan Braun doubled and later scored on Orlando Arcia’s sacrifice fly.

