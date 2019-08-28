How Dorian could grow into a hurricane and pummel the Florida

Once Tropical Storm Dorian is done thrashing Puerto Rico, southeastern US states could get lashed on Labor Day weekend.

The powerful storm — which keeps getting stronger — could strike Florida or Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane by Monday, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

“Even up into the Carolinas is not out of the question,” Myers said Wednesday morning.

But there’s a big caveat: It’s too early to tell exactly where or when Dorian might strike the US mainland.

Wednesday’s projections come five days before Dorian could reach parts of the mainland on Monday.

“The (risk of) error five days out is significant,” Myers said.

Dorian has already defied projection models as a wild-card storm.

But this much we do know: The tropical storm is hurling 60-mph winds Wednesday morning and is expected to intensify.

“It will get stronger over that very warm water,” Myers said of the Atlantic.

A tropical storm becomes a Category 1 hurricane when maximum sustained winds reach 74 to 95 mph. It becomes a Category 2 hurricane when those winds reach 96 to 110 mph.

Regardless of what you call Dorian, it could pummel the Florida peninsula with 4 to 8 inches of rain, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas, the National Hurricane Center said.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods,” the hurricane center said.