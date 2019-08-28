Hundreds of people search for missing Missouri girl

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A community in southwest Missouri is searching for a missing three-year-old. The Mountain Grove Fire Department says that she has been missing since Tuesday.

KFVS reports that around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler. The Mountain Grove Fire Department says that dogs are now involved in the search for Vivian.

This is information from a series of Facebook Posts from the Mountain Grove Fire Department:

“Missing from 13th and Oakview ln. Her name is Vivian. 3yrs old navy shirt blue Jean’s. Red hair if you see her please call 911. If we need help we will reach out . For now we have a dog on the way and don’t want to ruin the scene.

We want to thank you all for bring us all food. At this time your amazing donation have filled all the crews stomachs and we are no longer hungry after this long night. Again thank you to the entire community for last night’s outpouring of searchers and this mornings food.

This morning at this time we won’t be needing any other help. We have specialized dogs out searching. If we do need help we will post. We can not thank the community enough for the turnout last night.”