Illinois American Water issues boil order in Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Utility Illinois American Water issued a boil order Wednesday for tens of thousands of its customers in the Metro East.

According to a company spokesperson, a contractor working at the company’s Metro East water treatment plant near East St. Louis hit a 24-inch water main, causing a drop in pressure.

Per Illinois EPA regulations, a boil order must be issued anytime the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking or cooking. The water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The boil water order is in effect for the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:

• Belleville

• East St. Louis

• Centreville

• Brooklyn

• Fairmont City

• Sauget

• Shiloh

• Washington Park

• Alorton

• Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

• Swansea

• Canteen Township

• St. Clair Township

• Stookey Township

• Smithton Township

The following sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities are also affected. The communities are responsible for notifying their customers-residents regarding the boil water order:

• Scott Air Force Base

• O’Fallon (Also provides water to Fairview Heights)

• Caseyville

• Millstadt

• Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District

• Columbia

• Waterloo

• Concordia Water District