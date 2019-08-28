Important court ruling on Missouri’s new abortion law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A key part of Missouri`s new controversial abortion law won`t start tomorrow.

That comes after a ruling today by a Kansas City federal judge.

Judge Howard Sachs ruled that the section of the law which would ban most abortions starting at eight weeks of pregnancy will not go into effect tomorrow as planned.

However, Judge Sachs is allowing what`s known as the 'Reasons Ban'...that is barring abortions based on race, gender, or a Down Syndrome diagnosis to go forward.

Judge Sachs issued a preliminary injunction stopping the gestational age ban while the case continues to be argued in court.

Planned Parenthood was one of the main players to sue the state of Missouri in an effort to block the new law.

Planned Parenthood officials call the ruling a partial victory.

Meanwhile, an attorney we spoke with says the judge is basically upholding the Supreme Court`s interpretation that states can`t stop a woman from having an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.

“Now we are adding to the list of states that are clearly saying these are unconstitutional bans on abortion. So that`s a huge victory for Missourians. We will continue to fight to make sure that Missourians have access to all of the reproductive health care they need regardless of where they live,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood.

Attorney Jay Kanzler added, “The judge is saying the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken and Missouri legislature you have no authority, it is unconstitutional to try to change what the U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled is the law of the land.”

Governor Parson, who supported the bill and signed it into law, issued a statement reading in part, “We are encouraged that today`s court ruling upheld the anti-discrimination provisions of the law, and we look forward to litigating the remaining issues. As Governor, I am honored to lead a state that is committed to standing up for those without a voice and will continue to fight for the unborn.”

Missouri Right to Life put out a statement saying Judge Sachs has a history of ruling for abortion and that they are disappointed but not surprised by the ruling.