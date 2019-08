× Police search for man after report of armed robbery at South City bar

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – The police are searching for the armed robber who stole from customers inside a South City bar overnight.

According to police, the man walked into Behrmann’s Tavern on Meramec Street at south Compton carrying an assault rifle.

He then demanded the bartender and customers get on the ground before he robbed them, police say.

Authorities have not released any other details about the crime.