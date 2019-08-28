× St. Louis young professionals gear up for annual Jammin’ at the Zoo

ST. LOUIS – There will be party animals at the Saint Louis Zoo Wednesday night, but these are on two legs.

The Zoo Young Professionals invite you to Jammin’ at the Zoo presented by Macy’s — an event with beer and wine tastings, plus great music. Guests have the opportunity to purchase wine, beer, and food.

The group will raise money for the Saint Louis Zoo and its work to save endangered species here and around the world.

Must be 21 and over to enter. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.