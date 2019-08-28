× Swansea police warn community of man talking to girl walking from bus stop

SWANSEA, IL – The Swansea Police Department is investigating an incident where a 13-year-old girl got off a school bus and a man driving a truck tried to talk to her.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. in the Stonefield Crossing subdivision. The girl gave this account to the police, she had just gotten off her school bus when a balding white male, 50 to 60-years-old asked if he could tell her a joke. The girl continued walking to her house and did not reply to the man, saying he was “very creepy”.