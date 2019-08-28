Tim’s Travels: Cd One Price Cleaners becomes Missouri’s first green cleaner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - You want your shirts cleaned and pressed but you can do without the carbon footprint that comes with it, no worries Tim Ezell was live at Greener Cleaner in Brentwood.

AGreen Cleaner is a dry cleaner that gives St. Louis area residents a new choice for more environmentally-friendly clothes cleaning. Located at 2590 S Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, Mo., the store passed rigorous inspections of more than 100 checkpoints to be certified as a greener cleaner, including a review of its wet cleaning capabilities, recycling programs, investment in technology that exceeds regulatory requirements, and water and energy conservation.

For more information visit: www.cdonepricecleaners.com