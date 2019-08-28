Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

TKO: Mizzou and the secret Mule

Posted 10:55 pm, August 28, 2019

You know about Truman the Tiger.  You know about the Columns in Columbia.  You're a huge Mizzou fan, but did you know about the mule?  Apparently, it's a thing.  Just take a good look at that M-U logo.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

