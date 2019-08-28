× Troy police asking for help to find missing Missouri teen

Update: Adrien Craig has been found and is safe.

TROY, Mo. – Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. Adrien Craig, 13, was last seen in the lobby of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. They believe he ran away.

Police say this photo was taken earlier today. The clothes pictured are the ones he was last seen wearing. Adrien is 5’7, 110 lbs and is from the Silex, Missouri area.

If you have any information please contact Lincoln County Central Communications at 636-528-6100.