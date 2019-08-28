Walk for prostate cancer at the annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man diagnosed with prostate cancer was given two years to live. He immediately began treatments and also made a promise that if he survived, he would spend the rest of his life helping men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Over the past eight years, The Empowerment Network Cancer Center has been very active in the struggle against Prostate Cancer across the Saint Louis Metropolitan area.

Mellve Shahid along with Robin Wright Jones joined FOX 2 to talk about their organization and National Prostate Awareness Month. For more information visit: www.theempowermentnetwork.net

Zero Prostate Cancer Walk/ Run

Saturday, September 14th

Creve Coeur Lake at 8am

Registration : $20 survivors $30 others

(314) 389-0998

11th Annual Prostate Cancer Survivors Gala

5th Annual Isadore M. Wayne, Sr. Memorial Event

Saturday, September 28th

Atrium of Christian Hospital

Doors open at 6pm, Gala at 7pm