Woman shares 2015 encounter with slain Illinois state trooper

As tributes continue to pour in for a slain Illinois state trooper, one woman’s story of a 2015 encounter with Trooper Nicholas Hopkins has been shared by the Illinois State Police and is going viral.

Cynthia Stanley took to Facebook days after learning Hopkins had been killed in the line of duty to share a story of the trooper’s public service.

On August 5, 2015, Stanley ran out of gas on the interstate and was in need of assistance. Trooper Hopkins responded and not only took Stanley to the gas station but put the gas in her tank as well. She said the trooper was excited about his wife giving birth to twins:

During this event he smiled the entire time and talked about his newborn twins and being a doting husband. He was excited about seeing his babies grow and being a husband to his wife.

Stanley said she reactivated her Facebook account to post the story and photos taken that day.

Trooper Hopkins was fatally wounded on the morning of Friday, August 23 while attempting to serve a warrant in Washington Park. He was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home. Hopkins was rushed to SLU Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. He was 33.

Hopkins was the fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.

Visitation for Trooper Hopkins is set for Saturday, August 31 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, Illinois. A first responder and military walkthrough will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral service is Sunday, September 1 at 10 a.m., also at Waterloo High School. Interment services had not yet been finalized.

The man accused of killing Trooper Hopkins, Christopher Grant, was charged with first-degree murder. Grant is being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $5 million bond.