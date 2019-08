Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It' s only August but it's time to start thinking ahead to November.

Tickets for the 33rd Annual Guns and Hoses event go on sale Thursday, August 29.

The boxing showdown between area first responders happens every year on the Wednesday night before thanksgiving. The last three years have sold out with crowds of more than 18,000 people.

This year's event is Wednesday, November 27th at the Enterprise Center.

All proceeds benefit Backstoppers.