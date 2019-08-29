× Woman grazed by bullet during shooting near Carondelet Leadership Academy

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are responding to a report of a shooting near Carondelet Leadership Academy in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Michigan Avenue, located in the Patch neighborhood. A woman was grazed by a bullet.

Several men have been taken into police custody. Their connection to the shooting is not known at this time.

Classes are over at the school nearby the shooting. Children are being held inside the building as police process the shooting scene.

This is a developing story. Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Police responding to a call about a woman grazed by a bullet in the 7600 block of Michigan. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/7oL9drDSlB — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 29, 2019