Fontbonne University: Financial Aid questions before committing to a college

ST. LOUIS - This year, student loan debt increased to 1.49 trillion dollars. That's more than auto and credit card debt combined! The average student loan debt total per person is more than $31,000.

Fontbonne strives to keep a quality education within reach of all interested and qualified students by providing a financial aid estimate and helping them get the best financial aid package possible.

Admissions Director Jenny Chism at Fontbonne University explained that Fontbonne offers a variety of financial assistance programs, including merit and talent scholarships, need-based grants, student employment, alternative payment plans, and low-interest loans.

