The Kaufman Fund helps veterans and their families

Posted 8:39 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, August 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Wayne Kaufman started a fund in the 1990s to honor his brother Ralph who served four years in the United States Air Force. The program is stronger than ever and helping veterans and their families.  FOX 2’s Zac Choate was at their golf tournament at Whitmoor Country Club.  It was the fund’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Kaufman Fund has raised over $1.5 million dollars over the past 30 years. That figure continues to rise with Thursday’s golf event and auctions. The program supports around 600 veterans and their families a year.

