Homeless man ticketed 38 times for begging sues St. Louis County

Posted 3:21 pm, August 29, 2019, by

Fighting adversity. Homeless man with sign and money tin

CLAYTON, Mo. – A homeless man is suing St. Louis County, claiming the more than three dozen tickets he has received for begging for money at a busy intersection violate his constitutional right to free speech.

KMOX Radio reports that Robert Fernandez frequently stands at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 55 with a sign asking for money. His federal lawsuit was filed earlier this summer and seeks a preliminary injunction preventing St. Louis County from enforcing its law against soliciting.

Fernandez, who is in his mid-40s, has been ticketed 38 times.

A response from the county is due by Tuesday. The county counselor’s office declined comment, citing pending litigation.
___
Information from: KMOX-AM, http://www.kmox.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.