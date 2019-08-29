× Illinois American Water lifts boil order for parts of Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois American Water lifted a boil order for most of its customers in the Metro East.

The utility company issued the order on Wednesday. Illinois American officials said a contractor was clearing debris at the company’s water treatment plant near East St. Louis and a 24-inch water main was struck. The main broke and the water pressure dropped below the legal limit making it possible for bacteria to develop in the water.

Per Illinois EPA regulations, a boil order must be issued anytime the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system.

The boil order affected 90,000 metered customers, about 200,000 people.

The boil water order was lifted in the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:

• Belleville

• East St. Louis

• Centreville

• Brooklyn

• Fairmont City

• Sauget

• Shiloh

• Washington Park

• Alorton

• Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

• Swansea

• Canteen Township

• St. Clair Township

• Stookey Township

• Smithton Township

The boil water continues in the following communities in the Metro East:

• Scott Air Force Base

• Caseyville

• Millstadt

• Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District

• Columbia

• Waterloo

• Concordia Water District

• Prairie DuPont Water District