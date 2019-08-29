× Kirsten Dunst feels ignored by Hollywood

Kirsten Dunst has been in the film industry for decades, but she doesn’t feel very embraced.

Dunst, 37, who was a child actress, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “In Depth with Larry Flick” to promote her new Showtime series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Talk turned to how despite appearing in multiple high-profile films including “Interview with the Vampire,” “Spider-Man” and “Jumanji,” Dunst said she doesn’t feel like she’s received her due props.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo,'” Dunst said. “I always feel like nobody— I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from “Bring It On.'”

She pointed out that admiration for some of her projects has come after the fact.

“Well, remember when ‘Marie Antoinette’ — y’all panned it? And now you all love,” Dunst said. “Remember ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous?’ Panned. Now you all love it. It’s, like, interesting for me.”

“I feel a lot of things I do people like later,” she added. “I’ve never been recognized in my industry.”

Dunst has a theory as to why.

“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough,” she said. “But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything.”

Still, Dunst said, “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”