× Lauryn Hill featured on new Pusha-T song

Lauryn Hill is still making music.

While it’s been 21 years since her critically acclaimed debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” dropped, the singer is not against serving as a guest vocalist on a track.

She does just that on a new single with rapper Pusha-T.

“Coming Home” is co-produced by Kanye West, Charlie Heat and Mike Dean.

Hill has shared music with her followers over the years, including “Black Rage (Sketch)” in 2014, but many are still awaiting a full album.

Pusha-T has also launched the “Third Strike Coming Home Campaign” in partnership with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective.

The project “aims to free people serving life in prison today under yesterday’s outdated 3 Strikes Drug Law.”