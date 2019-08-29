Local high school hires goats to clear brush, demonstrate sustainability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Goats will eat almost everything! That makes them useful in clearing land and they're in high demand.

Goats on the Go has become very popular. Pattonville High School is using the goats to serve two purposes.

“I mentioned to my girlfriend last year that goats are trending, mark my words,” said Erika Streeter, co-owner of Goats on the Go.

Last week, we showed you the goats working in St. Louis City. This week, Pattonville High School called them in for some help.

“They are doing phenomenal!” said Amy Schwendermann, a science teacher at Pattonville High School. “Probably eaten half (the brush) in the last 24 hours.”

Schwendemann's applied science class constructed a garden and greenhouse to grow food for less fortunate students. But over the summer, the weeds took over!

“The weeds …were knee-high; some waist-high. We had random trees growing at this point,” she said.

Not anymore. Twenty goats were the perfect solution for the problem and a teaching moment for students in sustainability.

“Their only bi-product is waste. Goat poop, like horse manure, is very good for the soil and a natural fertilizer for us,” Schwendermann said.

“The students have loved having the goats on campus, plus Goats on the Go worked with the school to make it more affordable.”

While the goats are effective, they're expensive – $900 an acre. The high price is needed to cover the cost of safely transporting the goats.

“We're getting calls for clearing properties and for entertainment purposes as well and party rentals,” Street said.