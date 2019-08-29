Missing Illinois woman last seen driving on Interstate 40 near Little Rock Arkansas

DU QUOIN, Ill. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman. Illinois State State Police say that Sharon Oliver was last seen heading eastbound at around 9:00am on Interstate 40 from North Little Rock, Arkansas. She was asking for directions to Memphis. Police say she has a condition that places her in danger.

Oliver is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing 125 lbs, with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate KXY1253.

Anyone with information about her location should call the Illinois State Police Du Quoin at 618-542-2171 or 911.

