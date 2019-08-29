Police: Armed man barricaded inside O’Fallon Missouri home

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Posted 6:13 am, August 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:17AM, August 29, 2019

O' FALLON, MO -  Authorities have closed the streets at  Tyndale Dr. and Dovedale Dr. near Parkland Place in response to an armed man with a gun barricaded inside an O'Fallon Missouri home.

Around 4:20 a.m. O' Fallon police responded to a service call for a man firing shots from inside of a home located in the 100 block Aviston Court.

Police are using a loudspeaker to communicate with the man, whom they believe is the only person inside of the home.  A woman, who police identify as the mother of the barricaded man and a dog were able to safely get out of the home.

SWAT and Emergency Medical Services have been called to the scene.

Police are urging nearby residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes. They are currently working with the Wentzville School District to assist with bus pickup.

Information is still coming into our newsroom.  More details will be posted as this story develops.

