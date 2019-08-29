Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Tim’s Travels: Ramon’s 2nd annual Alzheimer’s Benefit ‘Give to Remember’

Posted 9:15 am, August 29, 2019, by

COLLINSVILLE ILL - Can you imagine opening a restaurant with just five dollars?

In 1967, Raymundo Otero, a Mexican immigrant took a chance on $5 worth of taco meat. It was the last $5 he had to his name. More than 55 years later, that choice lives on, in a thriving local establishment called Ramon's El Dorado.

Ramon`s second annual Alzheimer`s Benefit 'Give to Remember' taking place at Ramon`s El Dorado on December 7 and the Walk to End Alzheimer`s taking place on October 27 in Downtown St. Louis.

For more information visit: www.ramonseldorado.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.