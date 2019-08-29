Tim’s Travels: Ramon’s 2nd annual Alzheimer’s Benefit ‘Give to Remember’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE ILL - Can you imagine opening a restaurant with just five dollars?

In 1967, Raymundo Otero, a Mexican immigrant took a chance on $5 worth of taco meat. It was the last $5 he had to his name. More than 55 years later, that choice lives on, in a thriving local establishment called Ramon's El Dorado.

Ramon`s second annual Alzheimer`s Benefit 'Give to Remember' taking place at Ramon`s El Dorado on December 7 and the Walk to End Alzheimer`s taking place on October 27 in Downtown St. Louis.

For more information visit: www.ramonseldorado.com