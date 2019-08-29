Two women killed in shooting near Gravois Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police say that two women were shot and killed just before noon in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue. Both of the women has died as a result of their gunshot wounds. Police say that they have a suspect in custody.

There is a lot of police tape in the area as police investigate. Blood can be seen on a sidewalk in front of an apartment complex. A lot of officers have responded to the scene.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.