500 rounds of ammunition delivered to wrong address in Las Vegas, lost for hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) – It was a moment of panic for one Las Vegas man after he said the 500 rounds of ammunition he ordered online was delivered to the wrong address – and nobody knew where it was.

Thursday evening boxes of bullets sat on Richard Cipollino’s coffee table.

“Some friends of mine and I had planned a day of shooting up at the North Decatur shooting range,” he said. “And with a bunch of people shooting you can easily go through four or 500 rounds of ammunition within an hour or two.”

But for several hours Wednesday he had no idea where the 500 rounds of live ammunition were.

“I was very concerned that 500 rounds of ammunition would get in the hands of someone who was not supposed to have it,” he said.

He bought it online, submitting a valid driver’s license as required. They were shipped via FedEx.

“I received an email on my phone while I was studying for my final that the ammunition had been dropped off at my door. So, I immediately got up and went to my door and nothing was there,” he said.

He worried it could have been delivered to a home with kids, a felon or someone with bad intentions.

“With the recent terrible situation that happened Oct. 1, it concerns me,” Cipollino said.

And the same day he was trying track down his package, a College of Southern Nevada student was arrested for having 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a rifle in a parked vehicle at the Henderson campus.

Cippolino called FedEx several times. Finally, he said, a dispatcher told him they had no way of contacting the driver who was shown to have the delivered the ammo.

“I found that very questionable because in our age of technology, how could you not get a hold of someone? Especially a delivery driver,” he said.

After five stressful hours, he said the driver showed up at his door.

“He said, ‘I apologize it’s my fault. I delivered it to the wrong address,’” Cipollino said. “Fortunately, it was delivered to my neighbor.”

13 Action News reached out to FedEx to ask about their policy when it comes to delivering sensitive items like ammunition but so far, they have not responded.

“I will never do that again,” he said. “For the extra 10 or 15 dollars it will cost me, I will go to the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Buy it. Secure it. Drive it home and secure it again.”