Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles charged in triple murder

CLEVELAND -- The man arrested in the murders of three people in a New Year's Eve shooting in Cleveland is the brother of Olympian Simone Biles.

On Thursday, authorities announced Tevin Biles-Thomas was the alleged shooter.

On Dec. 31, 2018, according to authorities, an uninvited group of people walked into a house in Cleveland and an altercation happened between the guests.

That altercation led to gunfire. Multiple people were shot; three of them were killed. Police said the victims were Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia and is being held at the Liberty County Jail in that state.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Biles-Thomas with the following:

6 counts of Murder

3 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter

5 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Perjury

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Simone Biles and her reps have not yet responded to WJW's requests for comment.