Cardinals to play back-to-back doubleheaders after rain postpones game

August 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP)  – The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend after Friday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain forced the series opener to be called off.

The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals will now play day-night doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.

A rainout in St. Louis in early June forced a makeup as part of Saturday’s twin bill.

The Cardinals lead the Chicago Cubs by one game in the division.

