× Deadline extended for up to $100,000 in rewards to catch St. Louis kid killers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A reward was offered the day after 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was killed. She was shot and killed on a week ago after a football jamboree at Soldan High School.

St. Louis city officials announced last Saturday that $25,000 rewards would be available for anyone with information that could solve the recent killings of four St. Louis children. The reward offer was to expire September 1st.

Now, the window to report tips to CrimeStoppers has been extended to September 10, 2019. CrimeStoppers says they would like to thank the public for responding to the call for information in four recent child homicide cases. But they need more tips to help investigators solve these murders.

There is a $25,000 reward for each of the four homicide cases that are still unsolved involving these children 10 and younger.

Eddie Hill, 10, was killed in a shooting on Friday, July 10 while he was on a porch with his family.

Kenndei Powell, 3, was killed on Sunday, June 6, while standing on the sidewalk with other family and friends.

Kayden Johnson 2, and her mother were murdered inside their home on April 30.

Jurnee Thompson, 8, was killed on August 23 after a sports event.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.