Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down South Kingshighway for hours

Posted 12:08 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, August 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A person driving a motorcycle has died as a result of an accident with a van on South Kingshighway near Shaw Avenue.  The crash shut down the busy street as crews worked to save the motorcyclist and clear the scene.

FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson says that witnesses to the crash rushed to help save the motorcyclist.   He was loaded onto a stretcher by EMTs and taken to the hospital.

Police say that the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.  He died as a result of injuries from the accident.

Accident reconstruction investigators are still working on this case.

