Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down South Kingshighway for hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A person driving a motorcycle has died as a result of an accident with a van on South Kingshighway near Shaw Avenue. The crash shut down the busy street as crews worked to save the motorcyclist and clear the scene.

FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson says that witnesses to the crash rushed to help save the motorcyclist. He was loaded onto a stretcher by EMTs and taken to the hospital.

Police say that the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. He died as a result of injuries from the accident.

Accident reconstruction investigators are still working on this case.