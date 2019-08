Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - a new FDA ruling is expected to have a positive impact on many heart patients. The transcatheter aortic (aye-or-tick) valve implantation, was only available for high-risk patients allowing them to avoid open-heart surgery. Now the FDA ruling now allows the device for low-risk patients too.

Dr. Michael Lim Cardiologist with SLuCare and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital discusses how the device works and how the FDA ruling is a game-changer.