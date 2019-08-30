ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Showers and a few strong storms continue into the late afternoon and evening hours. Mostly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 70°s for most. Overnight, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will still be possible. Overnight lows around 70°. For Saturday and Sunday, a few showers and spot storms will still be possible but it doesn’t look like a washout. Highs in the low 80°s. The Labor Day forecast is dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80°s.
FOX 2 meteorologists track area tornado warnings
-
Heavy rain to sweep from Iowa through Illinois and Missouri today
-
A few severe storms possible through Wednesday evening
-
Another round of storms possible Monday evening
-
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night
-
Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening
-
-
Severe weather expected Tuesday in Missouri and Illinois
-
Severe thunderstorms roll through St. Louis Friday
-
Lingering rain continues Tuesday morning, but clearing by afternoon
-
Rain in this week’s forecast for the St. Louis area
-
Strong storms expected to pop up this afternoon and evening
-
-
Scattered thunderstorms may impact St. Louis Friday evening and Saturday
-
Strong storms possible tonight with total rainfall 2-4″ through the weekend
-
Quiet day to be followed by an active night of weather