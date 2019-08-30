FOX 2 meteorologists track area tornado warnings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Showers and a few strong storms continue into the late afternoon and evening hours. Mostly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 70°s for most. Overnight, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will still be possible. Overnight lows around 70°. For Saturday and Sunday, a few showers and spot storms will still be possible but it doesn’t look like a washout. Highs in the low 80°s. The Labor Day forecast is dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80°s.

See the current weather radar here.

Tornadic circulation southwest of Wildwood, MO moving northeast! Take shelter now! #stlwx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 30, 2019