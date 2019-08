Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and National Blues Museum are bringing back Blues at the Arch - a free concert series, presented by Emerson - featuring amazing Blues artists.

The concerts series kicks off Friday, August 9 in the north end of Gateway Arch National Park, near Laclede`s Landing. The series continues August 16, 23 and 30. All events will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.