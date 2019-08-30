× Granite City man accused of using dog to lure 12-year-old at bus stop

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an elderly Granite City man Friday for allegedly trying to lure and kidnap a child at a bus stop.

According to Pontoon Beach Police Chief Christopher Modrusic, the incident took place Thursday just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Eastgate and Lakeview drives.

Modrusic said a 12-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus when a red 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck pulled up. The driver attempted to get the girl and other children into the truck by showing them a small dog. The driver eventually left and the police were notified.

Pontoon Beach police eventually located the truck, driven by 78-year-old Gerald Sugg. Detectives questioned Sugg at police headquarters and filed for warrants.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Sugg with one count of child abduction and one count of disorderly conduct.