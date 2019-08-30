High winds leave string of damage across Sullivan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, Mo. - Strong winds caused damage in Sullivan, Missouri on Friday evening, part of a violent storm system that swept across the region.

Part of the roof at the Sullivan Skate Rink was ripped off. The roof ended up dozens of feet away in a nearby parking lot and landed on top of a truck.

Several homes were also spotted with heavy debris around them and some debris smashed into the siding of the homes.

There were several accidents on I-44 in the area on Friday night and also some lane closures on the highway due to high water.

It will not be known if it was a tornado in the area or just strong winds unless the National Weather Service surveys the area.