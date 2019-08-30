× Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances

ST. LOUIS – Kansas City leaders have approved two ordinances aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of minors.

The Kansas City Star reports that one ordinance approved Thursday draws on federal law to make it a local offense for minors to have handguns. The other, citing state law, prohibits adults from recklessly giving minors guns without parental permission.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the idea behind the ordinances is to give police tools to seize firearms from minors. Lucas’ general counsel, Jane Pansing Brown, says there is a federal law barring minors from possessing handguns, but she said it’s rarely enforced by federal prosecutors.

Councilman Brandon Ellington abstained from the vote. He argued that the measures unnecessarily duplicated existing state and federal law and that most homicides don’t involve minors.