ST. LOUIS - If you're hitting the road for one last summer trip Labor Day weekend, here's some good news for your pocketbooks.

Gas will be cheaper than last year!

According to AAA, national gas prices are on track to be the lowest Labor Day weekend prices in the past three years. The national average of $2.59 is nearly a quarter cheaper than last year's prices.

It is also less than what you paid for gas during the memorial day holiday at the beginning of the summer.