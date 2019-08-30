× Man charged with murder, robbery, assault in St. Louis city and county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The offices of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney and St. Louis Circuit Attorney filed charges against a 30-year-old man in connection with a recent spate of violence across the county and city.

According to Jack Wang, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first of these crimes took place August 23 in the 700 block of Goodfellow Avenue. Police said the suspect, later identified as Anthony Liston, stole a Jeep Cherokee.

On August 29, Liston is said to have driven the Jeep to a gas station and shot at someone with a rifle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to their leg. Liston’s rifle magazine exploded and rifle rounds spilled into the street near the gas station parking lot.

Just minutes later, police believe Liston drove to the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue and shot two women in an apartment. While there, he also struck a person in the face with the butt of the rifle. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene; the other woman later died at SLU Hospital.

Wang said Liston drove to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Cherokee and abandoned the Jeep Cherokee. Liston then broke into a minivan and attempted to hotwire the vehicle but he failed. Liston approached a Nissan Altima, flashed a screwdriver at the driver, and demanded she get out of the car. The driver complied but took the keys with her and Liston was unable to steal the Nissan.

Wang said police later recovered an SKS rifle in the minivan.

This story is being updated.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Jennings Station Road.

Investigators believe Anthony Liston fired a rifle from his vehicle at a woman who seated in her own car. The woman was not injured and was able to speed away and notify police.

Police said Liston and the victim did not know one another.

Liston was later apprehended in St. Louis City and remains in custody there on other charges not related to the Pine Lawn investigation.

Prosecutors charged Liston with one count of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.