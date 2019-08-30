× Man faces attempted murder charges after video shows him deliberately driving into gym

MARYVILLE, Ill. – A man is facing attempted murder charges after video shows him deliberately driving a truck into a CrossFit location. Jason Zajak, 43, was arrested in a cornfield after a short foot chase Wednesday afternoon.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that Zajak was involved in a domestic abuse case. After the crash into the gym, he also faces charges for aggravated battery, criminal property damage, and assault on a police officer.

CrossFit gym owner Shane McBride shared a video of the crash with this message:

“So thankful that we are all safe and we were able to get away from this nightmare. Things can be replaced people can not. Never have I seen someone look at us the way this random crackhead did right before he tried running us over. I could say so much more but keeping it brief. Hit my vehicle and pushed it to the interstate.

“DON’T DO DRUGS!”

Minor bump in the road but time to remodel now! Go Time!

Thank you all for reaching out and appreciate the cleanup crew today which help speed up the process of opening again! Back in business tomorrow.”