Man taken to hospital after being shot in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man is in the hospital after being shot in East St. Louis overnight.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Gaty Avenue at North 24th Street.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

Illinois State Police and their canine unit are helping the East St. Louis Police with this investigation.