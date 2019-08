× Money Saver – MetroTix celebrates 30th anniversary with ticket deals

ST. LOUIS – It’s MetroTix 30th anniversary and they are celebrating with specially priced tickets.

Friday, August 30 only they are offering $30 dollar tickets with no service fees for some of the hottest shows.

It includes tickets to the Fabulous Fox, The Sheldon, the Family Arena and the Playhouse at Westport.

This promotion is going on until 11:59 p.m.